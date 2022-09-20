Local group is creating a sense of community while building communication skills for people with Aphasia

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Aphasia is a communication disorder that is common after a stroke or a brain injury. The Aphasia Center of Tucson says about 80% of people living with the disorder have it as a result of a stroke.

“Language difficulty with talking,” said Rona Howard, a Friends of Aphasia Group Member. But not everyone's difficulties look the same.

Bryan Campbell is another member with the group who says he struggles with answering questions. "That is the hard part," he said.

The communication disorder is most common after a stroke but can happen after any brain injury.

Christina Thomas is a stroke survivor and has been with the group for two years. “I couldn’t speak, talk or anything. My right side was numb,” she said.

The Aphasia Center of Tucson not only works on communication skills with Thomas and other members, but they also aim to create a sense of community.

“People’s communication circles start dwindling because they’re no longer working and they no longer have these family and friend connections," said CEO of the center, Dr. Fabi Hirsch Kruse.

She says there is misconceptions that come with the disorder and some might only think of communicating as only speaking.

Different tools like a communication air book could help someone find the right word or topic to talk about. Another tool is using an app on your smart phone that verbalizes text.

“People who are like myself or perhaps more challenged than I or not as challenged, it’s a very good mix," Campbell said.

Words of motivation, smiles and laughter fill the center with hopes that everyone leaves the group a little more encouraged.

“I believe that it’s going to help,” Thomas said.