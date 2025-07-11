Wildlife in need of help says Arizona Game & Fish Department

Disclaimer: This segment of It’s So AZ is paid for by Arizona Game & Fish Department. All statements and opinions are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of KGUN-TV.

Arizona Game & Fish Department manages over 800 species of wildlife and needs the community’s help with supplying water to dry catchment areas throughout the state. There are thousands of water catchment areas, many in remote areas, where rainfall is supposed to collect and nourish desert animals. Unfortunately, drought and a dry winter are leaving these catchments without water.

Luckily, Arizona Game & Fish is working to bring much needed water to these areas by literally driving the water in. Some catchments are so remote the department must use helicopters to fly the water in, which is an expensive process.

Arizona Game & Fish does not use taxpayers money to operate, and are funded through donations from the community. They are in need of support, so they can continue to supply water to our beautiful and unique desert critters.

It’s So AZ to help, visit www.sendwater.org to donate and learn more about all the ways Arizona Game & Fish preserve and protect this biodiverse hotspot.

