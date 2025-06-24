Stay Safe from Arizona Pests This Summer With Truly Nolen

Truly Nolen has been keeping people safe from pests, throughout Southern Arizona, since 1955. Starting right here in Tucson, they pride themselves on the type of customer care that has grown their family-owned company into one of the largest in the entire United States.

To ensure quality service, Truly Nolen technicians go through rigorous training for best practices and licensing before they work direct with customers.

Not only are they learning how to protect residential or commercial structures from things like termites, ants, and spiders, they are also learning how to keep themselves safe in the field too!

One of the top safety issues Truly Nolen technicians deal with during summer is snake scares, especially rattlesnakes. Although Truly Nolen does not offer rattlesnake removal services, they are well versed on wildlife and rattlesnake safety.

Thayer Thacker, who works with Truly Nolen, warns that if you don’t know what type of snake you’re dealing with “it’s best not to deal with them.” He also urges people to remove their sunglasses to be able to see rattlesnakes, as they can easily blend in with their environment because of their coloring.

With summer creepy crawlers in full swing, It’s So AZ to keep it safe by contacting Truly Nolen for your residential and commercial service needs at (800) GO-TRULY or visiting them at www.trulynolen.com.

