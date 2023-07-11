It's Amazon Prime Day! Here are some must-have deals for 2023

Many shoppers will be looking to save some money over the next two days by taking advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals. So whether you're looking to splurge on yourself or get that special someone a gift, here's a look at some of the best deals we could find.

1. Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV — $159.99

Regular price: $319.99

With just one month until the start of the NFL season — or you just want a clearer view of 2023 bachelor Clayton Echard — now could be the time to invest in a new television. This Pioneer 43-inch TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with vivid picture quality that is sure to enhance your viewing experience. It also comes with Fire TV, is compatible with smart home devices, and has built-in DTS Virtual-X Sound speakers. At 50% off, this could be the best TV deal of the summer.

2. Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds — $89.99

Regular price: $129.99

Still haven't upgraded your wired headphones from 2010? Well now could be a better time than ever. Apple's 2nd Generation AirPods are wireless, come with a charging case, offer up to five hours of listening time on a full charge, and can fit right in your pocket for easy access wherever you travel. While Apple has released several updated models in recent years, the 2nd Generation AirPods are still a practical everyday item that delivers a wireless connection for high-quality sound. Plus, you can snag them for 30% off through Wednesday.

3. Echo Dot smart speaker — $29.99

Regular price: $59.99

Looking for a way to speed up your morning routine and make it easier to get caught up on the day? Look no further than the Echo Dot smart speaker powered by Alexa. Whether you want to know the top news stories, weather forecast, or just listen to some tunes, this speaker has it all. Featuring improved speaker quality, a built in clock, and the ability to cover up to 1,000 square feet of space, this device will help you enjoy a dynamic audio experience from anywhere in your home.

4. Ring Video Doorbell — $54.99

Regular price: $99.99

Home security is top of mind when it comes to protecting the people and things you value. At 45% off, the Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to keep track of who's at your door, communicate with package delivery drivers, or spy on those weird neighbors across the street (not recommended). With 1080p high-definition video, improved motion detection and an easy installation process, this is the perfect device to help you feel confident in your home's security. Plus, you can save and share video recordings or photos for up to 180 days.

5. Kindle Paperwhite E-Book — $89.99

Regular price: $139.99

This is the perfect gift for a bookworm — even if it's you. Whether you're looking to clear out that stack of old novels or just looking for a lightweight reading option that's easy to travel with, the Kindle Paperwhite e-book is the way to go. With up to 10 weeks of battery life and 8 gigabytes of storage, this device can help you get lost in a book — wherever and whenever. The Kindle e-book is also 10% brighter at its max setting and features a glare-free display to keep your eyes from tiring out halfway through a chapter. Plus you'll get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, audiobooks and more. You can also pair with bluetooth headphones or speakers for a hands-free listening experience.

6. Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum — $129.99

Regular price: $229.99

If you hate cleaning as much as we do, then the Shark Robot Vacuum may be just what you need to shorten that chore list. This vacuum features a Tri-Brush System with sensors that allow it to seamlessly handle dirt, dust, hair and debris on all floor types, without bumping into furniture or walls. With up to two hours of runtime, the Shark Robot Vacuum will keep your home clean and return to the charging dock once it's finished. Plus, you can pair it with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to easily make the robot clean at your command. At 43% off, just think of the time you'll save each week.

7. Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi router (3 pack) — $149.99

Regular price: $449.99

We've all been there: Buffering videos, distorted sound, spotty connections. Solve all those problems with the Amazon eero whole-home WiFi system. It replaces the traditional WiFi router, WiFi extender, and internet booster by covering a 5-bedrooom home with fast, reliable internet powered by a mesh network. Unlike traditional internet routers and wireless access points, this system automatically updates each month to always keep your WiFi on the cutting edge. Setup takes only minutes and a simple mobile app makes managing your home internet easier than ever.

8. Zinus 12-inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress — $289.00

Regular price: $379.00

Shopping for a new mattress can be expensive, boring, and outright tiring when you consider the time it takes to transport one. So, what better way to conserve your energy than getting a brand new mattress delivered right to your door? The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress has 12 inches of pressure-relieving comfort that cradles to the shape of your body so you awake without the aches and pains caused by traditional spring mattresses. Plus, it's expertly packaged and can ship directly to you. Forget trying to convince your cousin to let you borrow their truck. Simply unbox, unroll and the mattress does the rest, expanding to its true shape within 72 hours.

9. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush — $59.95

Regular price: $109.96

You're probably not alone if you only replace your toothbrush every six months after dental check-ups. But investing in an Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush can help keep your dental health up, and costs at the dentist down. This device has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to two weeks, has a built-in two minute timer, and improves your gum health by up to 100% when compared to a manual toothbrush. Plus you can customize your brushing experience with the choice of 3 modes: Clean, White and Gum Care.

10. Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet — $89.99

Regular price: $189.99

In the increasingly digital world we live in, enjoy the benefits of a traditional desktop or laptop everywhere you go. With the Amazon Fire tablet, you can tackle that to-do list, stay up to speed on social media and emails, or enjoy widescreen entertainment from essentially anywhere. Equipped with more than 2 million pixels, a 10% brighter display, and up to 12 hours of battery life, you can easily access movies, TV episodes, games, apps, e-book, songs and more while at home or on the go. At more than 50% off, this is one of the hottest deals out there.

