How Mister Car Wash celebrated its 500th store opening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "A lot of blood, sweat and tears, one store at a time," said John Lai, CEO of Mister Car Wash.

And, a lot of soap as well. There was a celebration at the newest Mister Car Wash on South Houghton Road for the company's 500th store.

"To be honest with you, we're just getting started," said Lai.

Mister Car Wash is in twenty one states, and they are the only publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange based in Tucson. Lai is a graduate of the University of Arizona.

"We're just one example of many companies that are doing well in Tucson so our goal is to shine a light on the great city of Tucson and state of Arizona."

Recently, added competition has been trying to wash away Mister Car Wash's customers.

"We focus on all the fundamentals. So, from cleaning, drying, shining, and doing it super quickly in clean environments."

So, we decided to take Mr. Lai in one of our news vehicles through his newest car wash. He showed off the wash featuring what they says is an exclusive Titanium 360, a comprehensive wash formula that provides all-around protection, underbody corrosion defense, and a brilliant, mirror-like finish."

"You can almost shave in this mirror."

On this day, there a free car wash for all to celebrate the company's 500th store. While they want the cars to be clean, any business wants its revenue to be sticky. A subscription model combined with their product and customer service is part of their plan to triple the amount of stores.

"From 500 to 1,000 to 1,500 after that," added Lai.

