The milestone two Rincon/University High School scoaches are set to surpass

TUCSON — Rich Utter and Roxanne Taylor are two iconic Rincon/University High School coaches who are both, coincidentally, about to reach the 500 win plateau.

Utter, the school's boys basketball coach since 1981, has 49 wins, while Taylor, in her 38th season, has 499 wins.

Utter was named the 2019 Spirt of Cotton Coach of the Year by the Phoenix Suns.

Taylor is considered the winningest women's coach of a boys team in state history. She can reach her 500th win on Thursday when the Rangers play at Desert View.

KGUN-TV sat down with the two coaches for a joint interview.