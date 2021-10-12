Watch
Santa Cruz Humane Society gets $3,000 Grant

Santa Cruz Humane Society
Posted at 6:44 AM, Oct 12, 2021
TUSCON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Cruz Humane Society is being awarded a $3,000 grant as the Wunderdog recipient through Freshpet’s annual Fresh Start program for the Tucson region!

Santa Cruz Humane Society was one of hundreds of shelters nominated for a Fresh Start grant. Winners were selected based on online voting.

The Fresh Start program was created in 2018 to provide support for overlooked cats and dogs who are often deemed unadoptable. Freshpet’s Fresh Start program has awarded more than $100,000 in contributions in the past three years. 

This year, Fresh Start is awarding $12,000 grants to shelters across five regions in the U.S., and will recognize two runner-up organizations in each region with $3,000 each. One shelter from each region will also be awarded with a $3,000 Wunderdog grant.

More information about the Fresh Start program can be found here.

