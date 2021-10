TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Fry’s, is hiring pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, patient care technicians and nurse practitioners for its stores all around Arizona during a virtual hiring event on October 6th from 12-3 p.m.

Fry's employees are offered health benefits, retirement options and competitive wages.

New hires also are eligible for a one time $100 payment after proving they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Those interested in applying for these healthcare roles can register here.