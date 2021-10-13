Watch
Fry's Holding 2nd Hiring Event this Month

Heidi Donat (aka StellarD)
Posted at 6:21 AM, Oct 13, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the holiday season approaches Fry's is looking to fill more than 2-thousand positions statewide by holding a hiring event.

The store is looking to fill several spots including clerks, department managers, pharmacy employees and more.

All are welcome to apply for full time and part time positions and the roles are open to everyone including veterans, students, retirees, and people with disabilities.

The virtual event will begin at Noon and last for three hours.
You can sign up here to take part in the store's hiring event

