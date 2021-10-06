Delayed Fatal Crash at Midtown

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Early in the morning of September 27, 2021 Tucson Police responded to a report of a serious injury collision between a BMW and a Ford Expedition at the intersection of S. Swan Rd. and E. Juarez St.

Both drivers were transported to St. Joseph's hospital for their injuries.

TPD determined the BMW was traveling southbound on S. Swan Rd. through the intersection of E. 22nd St. at a high rate of speed.

The BMW lost control and drove over the median and into northbound traffic and struck the Expedition.

On October 4, 2021, Traffic Investigators were notified by the Medical Examiner's Office that the driver of the BMW had passed away as a result of the injuries sustained as a result of the collision.

No citations or charges will be issued.

