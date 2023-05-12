Just in time for Mother's Day: Heidi Alagha tries her hand at floral design

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When mom gets her flowers on Mother's Day, they'll look a little like this:

KGUN 9

They're beautiful in their simplicity, but you might not think about all the work that goes into crafting the perfect flower bouquet.

That's where I step in—trying my hand at creating floral arrangements.

KGUN 9 "I think I'm going to struggle with the greenery," I think outloud. "It’s just whatever I want, or is there like a template...?"



Apparently I'll be working with a blank canvas at Mayfield Florist, 2200 N. Wilmot Rd.

I had no clue where to start. Fortunately, I was given a model bouquet to help me get going.

But even with some visual guidance, I had a lot of questions:



Do I separate the leaves?

Does it look weird if there's too many of the same kind?

Why is it so lopsided?

And that was just while I worked with the greenery. I was honestly just playing a guessing game.

KGUN 9

Finally, it was time to move on to the roses, which needed to have their dead petals trimmed off.

KGUN 9 "Oh my gosh, they're so pretty!” With the exception of the petals that needed to go.



With a dozen to place in the vase in and around my greenery arrangement, I felt like I was finally getting the hang of it.

KGUN 9 “Perfect, that was just what I wanted!”

And now, to show my final product to my supervisor at Mayfield Florist:

KGUN 9

Luckily for mothers around Tucson this coming weekend—I didn't make the 'cut,' and was fired.

If you have a job you want me to try, send me an email at hiringheidi@kgun9.com.