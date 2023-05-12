Just in time for Mother's Day: Heidi Alagha tries her hand at floral design

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When mom gets her flowers on Mother's Day, they'll look a little like this:
They're beautiful in their simplicity, but you might not think about all the work that goes into crafting the perfect flower bouquet.
That's where I step in—trying my hand at creating floral arrangements.
I had no clue where to start. Fortunately, I was given a model bouquet to help me get going.
But even with some visual guidance, I had a lot of questions:
- Do I separate the leaves?
- Does it look weird if there's too many of the same kind?
- Why is it so lopsided?
And that was just while I worked with the greenery. I was honestly just playing a guessing game.
Finally, it was time to move on to the roses, which needed to have their dead petals trimmed off.
With a dozen to place in the vase in and around my greenery arrangement, I felt like I was finally getting the hang of it.
“perfect that was just what I wanted.”
And now, to show my final product to my supervisor at Mayfield Florist:
Luckily for mothers around Tucson this coming weekend—I didn't make the 'cut,' and was fired.
If you have a job you want me to try, send me an email at hiringheidi@kgun9.com.
