Hiring Heidi: Taking up Taiko

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The room was packed with students at Lillian Cavett Elementary as I greeted them with, "Yoroshiku onegaishimasu," which simply means, "Nice to meet you."

In Japanese, it literally translates to, "I'm looking forward to having good relations with you."

KGUN 9

First up, was the Taiko Body Chant, requiring feet apart, knees bent and bachi (straight, wooden Japanese drum sticks) held straight out.

KGUN 9

They are used for many instruments, but in this case, they're used for Taiko (drums).

KGUN 9

The children's enthusiasm also helped encourage me. "Arigatō gozaimashita," I said, which means, "Thank you."

KGUN 9

However, in the culture of Japan, this isn't just any kind of "current thank you." A person uses it when they've gotten kindness or a favor for something that has already happened: in this case, the opportunity to teach these children.

KGUN 9

In the end, I was hired! After I got the job, I took a little break so the students could perform a song for me.

If you have a job you want me to try, send me an email at hiringheidi@kgun9.com.