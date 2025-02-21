HIRING HEIDI: Spinning signs as Lady Liberty for tax season

With tax season upon us, I felt it was my patriotic duty in this week's Hiring Heidi to promote paying Uncle Sam, while dressed up as one of New York City's most iconic figures: Lady Liberty.

In order to do that, I made my way to Liberty Tax, at 7200 E. Broadway, on Tucson's east side.

I was applying for the coveted job of sign spinner, because who wants to be stuck inside crunching numbers when you can be out in the world, promoting tax preparation while getting a tan and a workout?

"So, this is everything?" I asked the folks at Liberty as they handed me my new attire. "Oh, my God."

The costume fit perfectly.

"I'm going to have to borrow this for Halloween or something," I said.

I can't lie. I was nervous. I was about to show off my sign-spinning skills at Kolb and Broadway, a very busy Tucson intersection.

The weather was not helping. Each gust of wind blew my hair back like I was some sort of Marvel superhero. I picked the worst day to audition for this job.

"This is hard with the wind," I exclaimed. "I have tears. I feel like I am blowing away."

Not only that, but people were giving me funny looks.

"How come no one is honking?" I asked.

I wasn't going to let any of that get me down. I was, after all, the symbol of freedom, democracy and hope, at least for the day.

I tried to sign spin like the pros...but I was not very good at it.

I switched back and forth between that and a gentle sign-rocking, accompanied by a royal wave.

Finally, a wave back! Then another!

"I feel like this could be a fun job," I said.

Someone shouted, "You're hired!" from his vehicle. I was feeling pretty confident about my performance.

But did the folks at Liberty agree?

"Heidi, you're fired," said the man who would ultimately not be my boss. "Because you didn't do enough movement. You were just waving."

What a blow to Liberty! I really disagreed with that decision.

At least I know what I should be when next Oct. 31 rolls around.