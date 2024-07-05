HIRING HEIDI: Keeping the trash clean, Heidi washes bins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Most people are used to taking out the trash, but not actually cleaning the bins.

I knew I could handle this challenge, so I had to give it a try on this week’s Hiring Heidi.

“These are already hot,” I said. “These are so hot.”

Sunstate Can Cleaners are a locally owned mobile trash can cleaning business in Tucson. They gave me the opportunity to get hired, or fired.

“It's not too bad,” I said. “It's not too horrible.”

Now it is time to lift these bad boys up and prepare for cleaning. They were heavy, but I barely broke a sweat.

Now that the trash was dumped out, it was time to get the cleaning machine going.

I had the most difficult task in the cleaning process, turning the nozzle.

“Oh ah oh my god,” I said. “That’s so hard.” I didn't expect turning a nozzle to be the most challening part of the day.

The machine was steam cleaning the bins thoroughly, getting all the nasty remnants out.

When that was done I brought the bins back down, so I could power wash the outside of the bins.

“Oh this is fun,” I said.

When I was done I rolled them back to the curb.

My final task was making sure the bins smelled good, finishing them off with some fragrance.

“So I was just here trying my hand at being a bin cleaner, Sunstate Can Cleaners are you hiring or firing Heidi?”

“From the way they look, you're hired!”

“Cool! They smell good right?”

This job reminded me that I should probably clean out my own bins at home.

If you have a job you want me to try, send me an email at hiringheidi@kgun9.com.