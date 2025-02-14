HIRING HEIDI: Heidi Alagha serves you popcorn at Galaxy Theatres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ever wonder what it’s like to work behind the scenes at a movie theater? I did too. So, I decided to spend a shift as a floor staff member at Galaxy Theatres to see what really goes on.

The day started with a cleanup in Theater 6, and I had no idea what I was walking into.

“What a mess.”

“Oh my gosh, this is a disaster.”

Gloves were a must. The sheer amount of trash left behind was unbelievable. Someone even brought an entire Starbucks order.

“Wait, do you guys get so annoyed when you walk in here? Because I’m so annoyed.”

After disinfecting all the recliners, exhaustion hit fast.

“I’m already tired… this is going to make me appreciate going to the movies.”

Next up: sweeping up all the popcorn. I couldn’t believe how much had been spilled.

“Okay, my row is clean… woo, one row down. There’s still a whole theater left.”

I opted for the vacuum even though the staff prefers sweeping the carpet.

“This is going to be the cleanest theater.”

Finally, the theater looked spotless.

One of the coolest parts of the day was exploring the projection room. I even got to learn how to work the system.

“The last movie I saw here was Mufasa, and that’s my nephew’s favorite movie. Let’s go, Mufasa!”

I loved this part.

“Oh my gosh, I feel like I’m controlling the world right now.”

Finally, I tried my hand at concessions.

“Hi, welcome to Galaxy Theatres! What can I get you?”

A simple order: a slushie and a bag of popcorn. Easy, right? Wrong.

Opening the popcorn bag turned into a challenge.

“I’ll get it. I will get it. Ahh, I ripped the bag.”

There’s a technique to it. After struggling for a bit, I managed to get it open.

Then, I forgot the most important question.

“Oh, did you want butter?”

Of course, she did. That’s the best part. But in my attempt, I buttered the entire bag.

“Uh oh… I buttered her bag.”

I grabbed the ICEE with confidence.

“You can tell I grew up drinking these. I know when to stop with that.”

“Thank you so much! Enjoy your movie.”

By the end of my shift, it was clear. I needed more training.

“That was rough.”

“So, am I getting hired or fired?”

The verdict? Some people are better off just watching the movies, not working at them.

“You’re fired.”

Yeah, I’ll just stick to being a moviegoer.

“What happened?”

“A kid threw up? So what do we have to do about it?”

I think I’ll sit that one out.

