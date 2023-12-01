Hiring Heidi: Heidi Alagha is determined to avoid termination working as a termite tech

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — By the looks of it, you'd think I'd never buttoned up a shirt before. Not a good sign before I try to take on a pretty technical job with Arizona Pest Control.

If this is challenging, I could be in for a real difficult day working as a pest technician.

KGUN 9 “The buttons are tight, and my nails are long and I'm like...this is taking forever.”

The first step was to dig a hole in the ground to insert a termite station—a task that was harder than it looks. But I wasn't going to give up easily.

Once I made some headway, I got into a rhythm: Empty the dirt, then back to digging.

If only I put this much work into my workouts:

But all my hard work and determination paid off, when I dug a perfect hole for my termite station—my instructor even said so.

I ran into a few hiccups with getting the station opened, scanned and registered to clients—so, basically every part of this step—but with a little help form an expert, got the job done.

I'm not sure if I agreed with their decision to fire me in the end, but I had no choice—guess I'm heading back to the newsroom.

If you have a job you want me to try, send me an email at hiringheidi@kgun9.com.