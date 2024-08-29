HIRING HEIDI: Heavy lifting at Holy Cow Tack, Feed & Pet on the Eastside

Let's get one thing out of the way right off the bat: lifting heavy, inanimate objects is not my strong suit.
This is probably the most important lesson I learned while auditioning for the job of carry out and cashier at Holy Cow Tack, Feed & Pet, 7878 E. Tanque Verde Road.
The family owned, east-side business offers a range of goods and services for your dogs, horses and other pets, including grooming appointments, giant bags of food, and massive bales of hay.
We started with the hay, lifting 100-pound bales, which may not have been the best way for me to kick off my job interview.
"I can't," I told my potential future bosses. "They are so heavy."
We quickly realized I couldn't carry the hay on my own, so we moved on to the forklift.
Pulling levers was more my speed. I was a bit nervous at first, but I soon got the hang of it.
It was kind of like driving a car. Entire stacks on pallets were lifted with ease.
I managed to successfully get the order on the truck.
Honestly, I was shocked at my own performance. But once I started, I couldn't stop.
When all the hay work was done, I went back inside to fulfill customer orders.
Once again I was faced with some heavy lifting, this time in the form of big bags of horse pellets and feed.
"How many pounds is this?" I asked. 80 was the response.
"I can't work here....I'm going to throw up."
In hindsight, saying I can't work at the very place where I'm hoping to get hired might not have been the best move.
My last bag was an 50-pounder.
"I think I can do 50," I said. "One, two, three," and it was in the basket.
The order was fulfilled and I was beat. My own performance had me exhausted, but not out. The moment of truth had arrived.
"I'd hire Heidi," my new manager said. "I love the enthusiasm. You were awesome.
Victory was mine!
I even stopped by the shop's grooming department to help dry off a cute Pomeranian before I left....an easier job for sure, but that's for another day.
——-
