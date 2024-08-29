HIRING HEIDI: Heavy lifting at Holy Cow Tack, Feed & Pet on the Eastside

Let's get one thing out of the way right off the bat: lifting heavy, inanimate objects is not my strong suit.

This is probably the most important lesson I learned while auditioning for the job of carry out and cashier at Holy Cow Tack, Feed & Pet, 7878 E. Tanque Verde Road.

The family owned, east-side business offers a range of goods and services for your dogs, horses and other pets, including grooming appointments, giant bags of food, and massive bales of hay.

KGUN 9

We started with the hay, lifting 100-pound bales, which may not have been the best way for me to kick off my job interview.

"I can't," I told my potential future bosses. "They are so heavy."

We quickly realized I couldn't carry the hay on my own, so we moved on to the forklift.

Pulling levers was more my speed. I was a bit nervous at first, but I soon got the hang of it.

KGUN 9

It was kind of like driving a car. Entire stacks on pallets were lifted with ease.

I managed to successfully get the order on the truck.

Honestly, I was shocked at my own performance. But once I started, I couldn't stop.

When all the hay work was done, I went back inside to fulfill customer orders.

Once again I was faced with some heavy lifting, this time in the form of big bags of horse pellets and feed.

KGUN 9

"How many pounds is this?" I asked. 80 was the response.

"I can't work here....I'm going to throw up."

In hindsight, saying I can't work at the very place where I'm hoping to get hired might not have been the best move.

My last bag was an 50-pounder.

"I think I can do 50," I said. "One, two, three," and it was in the basket.

The order was fulfilled and I was beat. My own performance had me exhausted, but not out. The moment of truth had arrived.

KGUN 9

"I'd hire Heidi," my new manager said. "I love the enthusiasm. You were awesome.

Victory was mine!

KGUN 9

I even stopped by the shop's grooming department to help dry off a cute Pomeranian before I left....an easier job for sure, but that's for another day.