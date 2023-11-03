Hiring Heidi: At Ziva Aesthetics in Oro Valley, Heidi Alagha tries her hand at pampering clients

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — I started off this job like I do in a lot of Hiring Heidi segments—sanitizing, getting my gloves on and prepping my station.

But this week I'm a little more nervous than usual. My blank canvas is a person, and I'll be giving her a skin care facial and neck massage at Ziva Aesthetics in Oro Valley.

Starting off with some hot steam, I get ready to apply the first of a couple face masks.

KGUN 9 In this edition of Hiring Heidi: I head to Ziva Aesthetics, 7355 N. Oracle Rd., to see if I can make it as an aesthetician.

I got to work applying the mask, usine a two-handed technique that turned out to be a little tricky to get the hang of.

I may dropped a little outside my target area while applying it.

KGUN Trying to master the two-handed, two-brush technique while applying the face mask.

Once the mask was on, I moved on to massage my client's neck.

“This is hard," I said to myself as I worked. "You have to be quiet and you have to remember to breath. I'm, like, forgetting to breath.”

When I removed mask, I had some major clean-up work to do—not only removing the mask, but getting it out of her hair where it shouldn't have been.

But it paid off—my client's skin was glowing.

KGUN 9 The second mask was fast-drying—making it a little trickier.

The second mask was quick-drying, making it a bigger challenge.

“You have to go fast because it will dry,” I was reminded by my employer.

It wasn't going great.

KGUN 9 “This is supposed to be relaxing, but I'm stressed.”

In the end, I wasn't able to peel the mask off properly, and a real professional had to take over. I finished out my work day not as an aesthetician, but as an assistant.

KGUN 9 Was I hired or fired at Ziva Aesthetics? You might be able to guess.

Ziva Aesthetics is located at 7355 N. Oracle Rd. Visit their website for more information.

