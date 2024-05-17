HIRING HEIDI: A day on the job as a pool cleaner in the Tucson heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With pool season right around the corner, pool cleaners are preparing their tools of the trade for what promises to be a very busy season.
As someone who loves a challenge, I wanted to find out if I had what it took to do the job and do it well for this week's Hiring Heidi.
The good people at Patio Pools & Spas, 7960 E. 22nd St., were nice enough to give me a trial run. They have been installing and maintaining pools in the Tucson area since 1969.
I started by skimming the pool, pulling out the leaves that were floating at the surface with a large net. That part was fairly easy.
But the deeper I went, the harder it got. I just couldn't get the leaves at the bottom of the pool. I was determined, but it was tricky.
"I missed all of them," I told my potential future colleague, Jim. "This takes so much patience."
After the leaves were conquered, it was time to switch out the net for the long-handled brush.
I started at the top of the tile that lined the pool and brushed downward. From there, I moved on to the steps.
I could see the dirt coming off. I was a little grossed out. Jim, a longtime pro, was not.
I was really feeling the labor of this job.
"This is going to make me appreciate pools more," I told Jim.
Our last order of business was the vacuum.
Jim and I assembled the pieces that made up the cleaning machine and pushed the entire length of the hose into the water.
The process was a success, but the heat was really getting to me.
I requested a break, hoping it wouldn't affect my eligibility. Thankfully, Jim was understanding.
"How do you do this?" I asked him. "This is exhausting."
When all the work was done and I was thoroughly beat, I asked the all-important question: Are you hiring or firing Heidi.
The verdict: I'm hired!
I'd say catch me cleaning by the pool next week, but after careful consideration, I think I'll just stick to swimming.
Heidi Alagha is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. Heidi spent 5 years as the morning anchor in Waco where she was named the best anchor team by the Texas Associated Press. Share your story ideas and important issues with Heidi by emailing heidi.alagha@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.