Heidi has a ruff time attempting to be a dog groomer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you have a pet, you’ve probably taken them to get groomed. This week, Heidi decided to try her hand at being a dog groomer. She took her own pup, Louie, to Velvet Bow. Things started off pretty messy and required the professional's help. Heidi sat out for the anal gland expressions.

Once that part was over, it was time to give Louie a bath. Luckily, this is something Heidi was familiar with. Using professional tools like a hose and soap machine, Heidi managed to get Louie clean. But she decided to sit out for the ear cleaning portion because she was too scared of hurting Louie.

Next, Louie was taken to the drying station. He wasn’t a big fan of the hair dryer. That task left Heidi exhausted. But the real work was just getting started.

They moved to the hair cutting station, where Heidi learned how to use the hair clippers. Then it was go time, shaving off Louie’s body and underneath his paws. Heidi once again gave up when it came to trimming Louie’s nails.

By the time they were all done, it was clear Heidi did not have what it takes to be a dog groomer. She was fired for this job.

If you are looking for a job as a dog groomer, there are open positions at Teddy’s Dog House, Camp Bow Wow, and Wags Pet Spa.

Pay varies based on experience.