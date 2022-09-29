Heidi attempts to craft the perfect latte at Savaya Coffee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Grabbing a cup of coffee at a local shop is an everyday task for many. But have you ever thought about the process of making a good cup of joe?

Heidi Alagha went to Savaya Coffee on Swan and Fort Lowell this week to see if she has what it takes to be a barista.

KGUN 9 Heidi Alagha tries to land a barista job at Savaya Coffee.

She was given the task of making a latte, after getting some training on the machine.

She worked through the process of latte-making from beginning to end: grinding the coffee, tamping it, getting the espresso shot made, frothing the milk, and then pulling it all together.

Heidi even attempted to make some art with the milk foam—but that didn’t go as well as she had hoped.

To find out if Heidi was hired or fired, tune in to the 6 p.m. newscast on KGUN 9.

KGUN 9 In a one-on-one training session, Heidi learns to make a perfect cup of pourover coffee.

If you’re looking for a job at Savaya Coffee, they are always accepting applications.

Send your resume to crystal@savayacoffee.com