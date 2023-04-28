Heidi Alagha works to make old shoes new again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — April is Earth Month, a time that might get a lot of us thinking about how to reduce the amount of garbage we send to landfills. That can begin with a simple change of behavior: Buy less and re-use what you already have.

An easy place to start is by looking at your footwear. Americans create a large amount of waste each year discarding old clothes and shoes. So I thought I'd try a job that helps people breathe new life into the shoes they already have.

My workday as a cobbler at Alpine Boot and Shoe Repair started right away—they put me straight to work.

We got started nailing shoes—which I didn't even know was a thing.

It's done by machine. Learning how to operate the equipment was a task in and of itself.

I think I got the hang of it pretty quickly. Too quickly maybe—just as I started 'nailing' it, it was time to moved onto a new task and new machine.

I was handed a pair of heels to trim, then polish.

I learned a big part of this job is taking an old shoe and making it new again. Seeing the shoes I was working on come back to life was like doing a magic trick.

A little extra polish and stain, and I couldn't believe it:

If you couldn't tell, this was a job that suited me—and Alpine Boot and Shoe Repair thought so too! I'm hired.

Alpine Boot and Shoe Repair is located at 103 N. Pantano Rd.

