Heidi Alagha visits Catalina Brewing Company to apply as a brewmaster

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's the holiday season and you might be enjoying a beer or two. That's why this week, Heidi Alagha decided to see if she has what it takes to work as a brewmaster.

According to the Beer Institute, more than two million people in the U.S. are employed in the beer industry. Does Heidi have what it takes to join their ranks?

She went to Catalina Brewing Company in Marana to learn the step-by-step process.

It all starts with the grains. Heidi milled them, then moved the grains to the mash tun—a container in which ground malt is mixed with temperature-controlled water, according to the Oxford Companion to Beer.

If you have ever brewed beer, whether professionally or as a home-brewer, you know a lot of the steps can takes hours, days, even weeks to be completed.

Heidi learned how to add hops to the mesh bag, stirred it, then added the yeast nutrient into the mix.

Next it was time to cool that liquid and move it to the fermenter. That's where it spends a number of days fermenting.

At the end of a long day, Heidi poured the perfect pint of beer. Hey, after all, she was at a brewery.

