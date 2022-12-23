Heidi Alagha tries out seasonal work at local Christmas tree farm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's only a few days until Christmas—which means Heidi Alagha thought she'd see if she could score a job helping out at a local Christmas tree farm.

The trees growing at Santa Marana Christmas Tree Ranch still need a few more years before they're ready for a Christmas celebration.

But in order for them to grow, they'll need someone to water them. That's where Heidi Alagha first stepped in

KGUN 9 "How long do I water for? Oh, as long as I want?"

Santa Marana is the only tree business in Arizona that actually grows their own Christmas trees.

The company does have some trees delivered from Oregon. Of those, some are "flocked," which means they're coated with artificial snow to give them an extra festive touch--and you can never have enough glitter.

It was one part of the job at which Heidi excelled.

KGUN 9 Looking for a festive tree? Try getting one "flocked" with artificial snow and glitter for some extra Christmas spirit.

Using a chainsaw—that's another story.

In order to prep the trees for sale, Santa Marana cuts an inch off the bottom and drills a hole in the trunk to set the fresh cut trees up on their stands.

KGUN 9 Don't try this at home: When handling a chainsaw, use PPE, exercise extreme caution and know what you're doing

And lifting the tree into place? It's heavier than it looks.

KGUN 9 Seasonal hiring: Heidi Alagha is "hired" at Santa Marana Christmas Tree Ranch

At the end of the day, staff at Santa Marana thought Heidi had the skills and holiday cheer that it takes to get into the business.

She even got to give her freshly-prepped tree its own name.

If you have a job you want Heidi to try, send her an email at hiringheidi@kgun9.com.