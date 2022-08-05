Heidi Alagha tries her hand at golf course maintenance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — I'm kicking off a new series called "Hiring Heidi:" I'll be spending a day trying my hand at jobs I've never done and at the end, employers will decide whether I'm hired or fired.

In the first installment, I decided to try my hand at golf course maintenance at Dorado Golf Course.

Hiring Heidi airs tonight on @kgun9 so excited for this segment to debut in Southern Arizona! pic.twitter.com/vwkIhNgZx1 — Heidi Alagha (@Heidialagha) August 4, 2022

If you've ever gone golfing, you'd know mowing is a daily task because the grass always looks perfect. But I had a rocky start.

Once I figured out the machine, I was on the move. My lines weren't the straightest, but at least the grass was cut.

My next task was cutting a new hole on the course, and it took some serious strength. I filled the old hole and got the new one all set up. After that I had to seal the old one.

Mission accomplished, but I don't think I could have done 17 more.

The carts don't clean themselves: They are washed and prepped every single day. I got the seats wet and the camera too, but overall it wasn't too bad.

After all the tasks were done, I had to try golf. Not a perfect effort, but I got the ball where it needed to go.

In the end, Dorado Golf Course gave me some good news! They would hire me!

If you'd like me to come work for you, email hiringheidi@kgun9.com and tell me about the job.