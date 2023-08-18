Heidi Alagha steps into the kitchen at Saffron Indian Bistro

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When handling food, it's crucial to suit up properly. I'm handling food in a professional kitchen this week at Saffron Indian Bistro, 7607 N. Oracle Rd. I put on my gloves, covered my hair and set off to see if I have what it takes to make it as a chef.

Saffron owner Saurabh Sareen started me off making dough for naan—and making bread is definitely new to me.

KGUN 9 “Do you cook at home?" Saffron owner Saurabh Sareen seems impressed with my skills so far. When I do cook for myself, I'm definitely not making my own bread at home. So we're off to a good start if he's already happy with the work.

A little kneading and shaping and the dough was ready for us to make our way to the baking station.

And for this part, I was nervous. I had to place the flattened dough on the oven tray—a move that I don't get to re-do.

But I went for it anyway.

KGUN 9 "It's going to be so lopsided"

Shape aside, it looked pretty good coming out of the oven. I added some butter, sliced it up and it was on its way.

I even got a thumbs up from one of my supervisors, Saffron general manager Samuel Nalli. I'd say that's a pretty good sign!

Now it was time for the chicken. I loaded it onto skewers, then lowered it into the heat. An easy enough job but I have to admit—I was distracted by how good it looked.

Once the chicken was cooked, I had the very simple task of taking the chicken off the skewers, but I might have tried to do too many at a time.

KGUN 9 I ended up dropping at least one piece of chicken. And my trainers had made it look so easy!

Next it was onto the main dish: Chicken tikka masala. We added some heavy cream and spices the homemade sauce, then fresh cilantro.

I plated it, then added the final touches. To my surprise, I even got a round of applause from my new coworkers.

The staff at Saffron were pretty encouraging during my shift. Does that mean I'm hired, or fired?

KGUN 9 Heidi Alagha is "hired" at Saffron Indian Bistro. Pictured with owner Saurabh Sareen and general manager Samuel Nalli.

Looks like I'm hired! They must've forgoten about the chicken I dropped on the ground.

If you have a job you want me to try, send me an email at hiringheidi@kgun9.com.