Heidi Alagha scrubs her way to an auto detailing job

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With a break in the weather on the way after winter storms brought high winds, rain and even snow to Southern Arizona, some cars driving the streets of Tucson might be needing a little TLC this weekend.

It could mean good business for car washes and details shops—so I thought the timing might be right to try my hand as a detail technician.

Speedway Detail Shop, located at 5108 E. Speedway Blvd. was game to let me try my hand.

When the first card of the day rolled in looking for a wash, I was ready. Starting on the exterior, it was a team effort to get the suds going, scrub off all the dirt, and rinse away the foam.

After it was all washed, we moved on to hand drying—even using a leaf blower to make sure we got the moisture out of all the cracks.

And if you know me, you know I'm a dog lover—my new 'employers' let me take my lunch break with Bear, the family pup.

After my break, it was time for the real workout: Buffing the car's exterior.

And I sure was focused for this part—it took a multi-step process to get the car as shiny as possible. Tiring, but worth it.

Once the car was satisfactorily shiny, we moved on to the inside, vacuuming, and cleaning the entire leather interior.

This process cleans and disinfects the entire car—a service that helped Speedway Detail Shop stay afloat during the pandemic.

So, the verdict after my day on the job was done?

I'm sure you can tell from my reaction—this was a hire!

If you have a job you want me to try, send me an email at hiringheidi@kgun9.com.