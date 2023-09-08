Hiring Heidi: Installing an AC unit with Intelligent Design

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's the hottest time of the summer and I'm stepping in to see if I have what it takes to fix air conditioning units when Tucsonans need it most.
When I met with Intelligent Design, the crew was already hard at work under a brightly-lit sun with blazing hot temperatures.
I had a lot of questions, especially about putting the AC unit together.
Working on the device took a group effort. Once I understood what I needed to do, I was ready to get hammering.
As the AC unit started coming together, I began getting the hang of things.
While we wrapped up, I just had to cut the insulation inside. It was like cutting bread.
Looks like I'm hired! Intelligent Design has a new on-call repair woman.
If you have a job you want me to try, send me an email at hiringheidi@kgun9.com.
