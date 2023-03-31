Heidi Alagha encounters some prickly plants working as a landscaper

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a wet winter here in Tucson, businesses and homeowners may be looking to clean up some overgrowth in their yards. That's the reason I decided to suit up, and see about putting my own landscaping skills to the test with Action Yard and Tree Services.
After suiting up in Action's bright yellow uniform shirts, I started small and got to weeding:
After taking care of the weeds, a bigger challenge—digging dead leaves out of an agave plant.
With gloves on, it was easy just to dig in—and there were a lot of dead leaves to pull out.
Once all the dead leaves were cleared, I got the stamp of approval to move on to the next task.
But even the gloves weren't enough for a bigger challenge—snipping the trunks of a sotol, or 'desert spoon.'
I had to call in some back up:
Next, It was on to a new task, because the trees weren't about to trim themselves:
My supervisors gave me an easy task to round out my shift—using a blower to clear the area of dirt and dust.
So after trying my hand as a landscaper, it was up to Action to decide whether I was hired or fired. The verdict?
After getting fired, there wasn't much left for me to do but watch them clean up my mess.
If you have a job you want me to try, send me an email at hiringheidi@kgun9.com.
