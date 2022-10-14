Heidi Alagha delivers great food to the customer's at Alejandro's

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A great dining experience always includes great service. Heidi Alagha went to Alejandro’s “Serious Mexican, Mariscos, and Fusion Food” to try her hand at being a server.

She started off with one table, a family of four. She took their drink orders and then moved on to her second table. But it was rush hour and people kept walking in the door.

Delivering chips and salsa before a meal: Exptert-level Tucson service

Heidi was given a total of three tables to wait on. She got the drink and food orders for two tables until she finally realized she had forgotten on table 3. That’s when she quickly checked on the table with one woman. The woman informed Heidi she didn’t even have a menu.

Chips and salsa aren't the only things that should come out early

Heidi tried to play catch up on that table while serving the other two tables she started on. It was a lot to juggle.

Heidi was eventually hired by the owner of the restaurant.

Working lunch service in a busy restaurant: No easy task

If you’re looking for a job as a server, there are over 100 openings in the Tucson area at both locally owned and corporate restaurants.