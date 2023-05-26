Fun in the sun: Heidi Alagha braves the heat to try a new job

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — I thought this would be the right time of year to try another line of work where I could get some fresh air and a little sunshine before temperatures go from hot to blazing hot here in Tucson.

So I made my way to Pima Automotive at 4702 E. Pima St.—but not to do the job you'd probably expect me to try out at an auto shop.

KGUN 9 “Is there a way do I need to, like, wave it?” I have to make sure I have an understanding of my new job responsibilities.

After making preparations to take on the heat and give myself some protection from the sun, I made my may out to the corner of Pima and Swan.

KGUN 9 “I look like I'm going to the beach.”

Drivers were friendly enough—after some waved at me, I did have one burning question as my shift continued: Would anyone honk at me?

That question got answered pretty quickly.

KGUN 9 “Oh my god they honked...I think they like my hat."

This job wasn’t too bad, especially after my new employers brought a fan and a big umbrella to help keep me cool.

With a personal AC unit and umbrella, I didn't even need my beach hat.

The cars went by while I smiled and waved, not sure who I was shouting 'hellos' at since no one could hear me.

KGUN 9

But I slowly started loosing energy—and eventually took a seat.

KGUN 9 "This heat is making me sick. I give up. Is it time for my lunch? Can I take my lunch?"

So now, the final decision. You might be surprised—I certainly was:

KGUN 9 "I’d hire you. You were phenomenal."

At the end of the day, I was hired—but I don’t think you'll see me out there anytime soon.

If you have a job you want me to try, send me an email at hiringheidi@kgun9.com.