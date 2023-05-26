Fun in the sun: Heidi Alagha braves the heat to try a new job

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — I thought this would be the right time of year to try another line of work where I could get some fresh air and a little sunshine before temperatures go from hot to blazing hot here in Tucson.
So I made my way to Pima Automotive at 4702 E. Pima St.—but not to do the job you'd probably expect me to try out at an auto shop.
After making preparations to take on the heat and give myself some protection from the sun, I made my may out to the corner of Pima and Swan.
Drivers were friendly enough—after some waved at me, I did have one burning question as my shift continued: Would anyone honk at me?
That question got answered pretty quickly.
This job wasn’t too bad, especially after my new employers brought a fan and a big umbrella to help keep me cool.
With a personal AC unit and umbrella, I didn't even need my beach hat.
The cars went by while I smiled and waved, not sure who I was shouting 'hellos' at since no one could hear me.
But I slowly started loosing energy—and eventually took a seat.
So now, the final decision. You might be surprised—I certainly was:
At the end of the day, I was hired—but I don’t think you'll see me out there anytime soon.
If you have a job you want me to try, send me an email at hiringheidi@kgun9.com.
——-
Heidi Alagha is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. Heidi spent 5 years as the morning anchor in Waco where she was named the best anchor team by the Texas Associated Press. Share your story ideas and important issues with Heidi by emailing heidi.alagha@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.