Tylenol maker opposes FDA petition for autism-related pregnancy warning labels

The makers of Tylenol are pushing back against proposed changes to the medication's safety label following a petition from an anti-vaccine advocacy group.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration received a petition from the Informed Consent Action Network, an anti-vaccine nonprofit, requesting a more detailed warning that includes language stating use during pregnancy increases the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders.

The petition was filed the same day President Donald Trump held a press conference claiming a link between autism and Tylenol's main ingredient, acetaminophen, despite disputed science.

Tylenol's maker, Kenvue, commented on the petition, calling the proposed changes "arbitrary, capricious and contrary to law."

The company added that acetaminophen is one of the most studied medicines in history and carries fewer risks than other pain relievers.

