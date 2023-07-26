Watch Now
10 ways to safely swim
Posted at 5:39 PM, Jul 25, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game & Fish Department is celebrating Tuesday in honor of World Drowning Prevention Day.

According to the CDC, drowning is a major public health issue which is preventable.

10 Ways to Prevent Drowning:

  1. Learn basic swimming and water safety skills
  2. Build fences that fully enclose pools
  3. Supervise closely
  4. Wear a life jacket
  5. Learn CPR
  6. Know the risks of natural waters
  7. Avoid alcohol
  8. Use the buddy system
  9. Take precautions with medical conditions and medications
  10. Don’t hyperventilate or hold your breath for a long time

The CDC reminds people drowning can happen to anyone, with children ages 1-4 dying from drowning more than any other cause.

