TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game & Fish Department is celebrating Tuesday in honor of World Drowning Prevention Day.
According to the CDC, drowning is a major public health issue which is preventable.
10 Ways to Prevent Drowning:
- Learn basic swimming and water safety skills
- Build fences that fully enclose pools
- Supervise closely
- Wear a life jacket
- Learn CPR
- Know the risks of natural waters
- Avoid alcohol
- Use the buddy system
- Take precautions with medical conditions and medications
- Don’t hyperventilate or hold your breath for a long time
The CDC reminds people drowning can happen to anyone, with children ages 1-4 dying from drowning more than any other cause.
