TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game & Fish Department is celebrating Tuesday in honor of World Drowning Prevention Day.

According to the CDC, drowning is a major public health issue which is preventable.

10 Ways to Prevent Drowning:



Learn basic swimming and water safety skills Build fences that fully enclose pools Supervise closely Wear a life jacket Learn CPR Know the risks of natural waters Avoid alcohol Use the buddy system Take precautions with medical conditions and medications Don’t hyperventilate or hold your breath for a long time

The CDC reminds people drowning can happen to anyone, with children ages 1-4 dying from drowning more than any other cause.