Pima County Health raises awareness for falls prevention month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “A lot of people will tell you if you have throw rugs, you want to throw them away," said Karen Ring, Healthy Living Program Director

September is Falls Prevention Month, which is a nationwide effort to raise awareness on preventing falls and reducing the risk of getting injured.

Pima County Health Department says that unintentional injuries like ground level falls continue to remain the number one cause of injury related death for older adults 65 and up in the state of Arizona.

But the Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition says falling and getting injured can happen to anyone at any age.

“Everyone is at risk of falling, I have fallen multiple times, I think we all know somebody that falls so it’s not necessarily about age," said Lee Itule-Klasen, Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition.

The Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition has created a checklist reminder that anyone can use to prevent falls. Staying active, practicing your range of motion, regularly checking your blood pressure, keeping up with doctor's appointments like eye exams, monitoring your medication and being aware of your pets.

The Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition holds weekly events and meetings to educate and talk about the risks of falling. Visit their website here for more information on the local workshops.