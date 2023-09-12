Mom-shaming: breastfeeding vs. formula feeding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There is no perfect formula to properly take care of a newborn baby, but one topic that strikes conversation is concerns with breastfeeding versus formula feeding.

“I wanted nothing but to breastfeed my kids and I wasn't able to," said Jennifer Contreras, Sahuarita mother of four.

She had no choice but to formula feed both of her children due to health conditions that they were born with. Contreras often heard the words “breast is best” from other moms which was hard for her to hear, but it didn’t discourage her.

“We took that stance of fed is best and we need to just make sure that he eats and he gets the nutrients that he needs…. and that's what we did," she said.

Contreras says she saw moms attacking other moms on social media group pages that were meant for advice, not guilt and shame. “I've seen moms say that you're just being lazy and that you don't want to deal with it.... and that's not the case," she said.

That same guilt and shame comes from another side too…. Katie Yaeli breastfed both of her boys with a goal set in mind for one year. "I felt mom shaming even stopping at one year because I wanted to. When you stop nursing you kind of take your life back," she said.

Yaeli explains it was the days leading up to and the aftermath of choosing to stop breastfeeding that really affected her.

“It was a pivotal moment where it's like they don't need me anymore. I get my freedom but this is such a bittersweet moment that I'll never get back the rest of my life," said Yaeli.

Both moms share the common mindset of doing what’s best for your baby whether that’s breastfeeding or formula feeding. Speaking out and leaning on a community of women who know what you are going through helped both moms raise their kids into who they are today.

Local resources to help find what works best for families when it comes to feeding a newborn are:

- Babymoon Inn

- Milk & Honey

- Tucson La Leche League

- Northwest Medical Center

- St. Joseph's Hospital

- Tucson Medical Center