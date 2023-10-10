Breast cancer diagnosis before 45 years old: Foothills mother shares her story

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Cancer Society estimates 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, over the years KGUN9 has brought you stories on early detection and conquering cancer here at home. Today, we introduce you to Angela Runyon, a mother and a wife who beat cancer at just 45-years-old.

“I was completely shocked and it happened so fast," she said. It was the summer of 2019, Runyon just celebrated her 43rd birthday with her three kids and her husband, before she heard the words 'You have breast cancer.'

“I was like, this isn't real.... you must have made a mistake. This can't be happening," said Runyon. "I was in complete shock, I'm too young to have cancer. This can't be happening to me and happens to other people.”

It was stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer. Within weeks of the diagnosis Runyon started chemotherapy. She describes going through breast cancer as extremely hard, but says telling her family was even harder.

“The hardest person to tell that I had cancer was my husband. I knew it was going to change our lives, I knew it was gonna put so much stress on him and the kids... and I knew he was going to be so worried about me," she said.

After a two year battle, that seemed like a lifetime of leaning on friends, family, and local organizations, Runyon was cancer free. One of the organizations that supported her emotionally and physically was Tucson Cancer Conquerors; a non-profit that focuses on exercise, nutrition, education and wellness for cancer survivors.

“Being part of a group that is so focused on health and wellness, but at the same time providing that support you need because your life is different and your body is different. There's a lot of new things to get used to," said Runyon.

Nearly three years now since being diagnosed and celebrating almost one-year cancer free, KGUN9 asked Runyon if she ever thought she would be sitting here sharing her story.

"No, absolutely not. I think I'm too young to have breast cancer. I feel like I've always thought about it as being older women," she said.

Runyon now gets to share her journey though strength, hope and wants to encourage women of all ages, especially women younger than 50-years-old to get screened earlier rather than later.

“Life without chemotherapy is a wonderful life. I can be there for my kids school events, band events and baseball games. It's been really really wonderful...I love being cancer free.”

For more information on Tucson Cancer Conquerors visit their website or call (520) 505-1406.