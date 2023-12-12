Affirmation art for moms going through postpartum depression

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Serena Rios McRae, a Tucson artist, is using her art as a form of comfort and support for others going through similar situations to what she went through when giving birth.

“I sat down one day and I started writing down all of the things that people said to me that were awful," said McRae.

Those became "Affirmations Moms Actually Need" a deck of cards filled with colorful quotes created by McRae.

“52 messages that I wish somebody had said to me....and every single one of them comes from something somebody actually said to me that caused harm."

Changing the narrative and turning the negative into a positive, the deck of cards are daily reminders for parents experiencing the same postpartum depression that she once did.

“Everything is how quickly can you return to your previous body? How quickly can you erase the evidence of creating life," McRae explains. Reflecting on her own journey of struggling with bipolar disorder and ADHD, McRae takes us back to the moment she knew she had postpartum depression.

“Literally the night that I had her, I didn't even want to hold her. I had no emotional attachment.....so I actually invited all of my family in to pass her around," she said.

Seeking help from doctors but not finding any resources to help her mental battle as a new mom.

“They would tell me that I was at high risk for baby blues," she said. "They'd tell me, have a nice day and then hang up! There was no resources," said McRae. Instead of hanging up, McRae picks up for parents struggling.

Originally she only planned to only print about 200 card decks but has since printed over a thousand. For more on the "Affirmations Moms Actually Need" card deck, visit her website.