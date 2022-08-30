Green Valley Justice Court relaunches programs

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Green Valley Justice Court programs are making a comeback next month, starting with a traveling court first at the American Legion and then in the town Arivaca.

Stretching from Sasabe to Vail, the travel court program will expand its services to Southern Arizona communities by tackling legal issues and outstanding warrants.

Judge Ray Carroll is focusing on resolving more than 600 outstanding warrants that built up during the pandemic. He says that these warrants can be a big barrier to finding employment, financial stability, and finding housing.

"In between the communities a lot of these people are hardworking, they are a part of the community of Green Valley. But in the end we feel satisfaction by helping those people resolve those very pressing issues that are the most important things to their lives, their families and their obvious pocketbooks," said Carroll.

Also due to the pandemic, the Green Valley Justice Court will also relaunch its night court program in October. After hours court will help serve those who cannot make it to the courthouse during regular business hours.

More travel courts are planned next year because of Justice Precinct 7 boundaries which will expand to a portion of the Vail community. The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the changes to justice precinct boundaries in 2021.

Monday, Sept. 12 and 19 are the two stop dates that Green Valley have scheduled.

Individuals may also appear at the Green Valley courthouse, located at 601 N. La Cañada, during normal business hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Litigants may learn more about their court cases by contacting the Green Valley Justice Court at (520) 222-0200 or by searching case information at https://apps.supremecourt.az.gov/publicaccess.