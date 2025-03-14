Governor Hobbs announces special election dates for CD 7

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced special election dates to fill the vacancy for Congressional District 7 one day after the passing of Congressman Raúl Grijalva.

"In accordance with Arizona law, Governor Katie Hobbs has issued a proclamation calling for a special primary election to fill the vacancy for Congressional District 7 on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, and a special general election on Tuesday, September 23, 2025," the press team for Hobbs said in a release.

Federal law provides that special elections to fill vacancies in the U.S. House of Representatives are held under applicable state laws.

Under federal law the next regular general election is not to be held within six months from the date of the occurrence of the vacancy.

The Governor shall call a special primary election to be held 120 to 133 days after the vacancy and a special general election to be held 70 to 80 days after the special primary election.

