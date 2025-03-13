Condolences roll in for late Congressman Grijalva

Condolences have been rolling in through social media following the death of Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva.

Ariz. Sen. Ruben Gallego:

“Congressman Grijalva was not just my colleague, but my friend. As another Latino working in public service, I can say from experience that he served as a role model to many young people across the Grand Canyon State. He spent his life as a voice for equality. In Congress, I was proud to see firsthand his leadership as chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee as he stood up for Arizona’s water rights, natural beauty, and Tribes. I am praying for his family during this time of grief, and I hope that they find comfort knowing his legacy is one that will stand tall for generations.”

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, (R-Ariz):

Arizonans today lost a dedicated public servant. Raul was a fearless champion of the causes he believed in and he never forgot where he came from. While we often disagreed about public policy, he welcomed me into our congressional delegation warmly and always treated me with respect and dignity. Laura and I are praying for his wife Ramona, his 3 children, and all of his family and friends during this difficult time.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero:

I am devastated to hear of the passing of my mentor, my friend, and our Congressman, Representative Raul Grijalva. His lifetime of service to Tucson, Southern Arizona and our nation will never be forgotten. Because of Representative Grijalva, we have cleaner water and air, more rights for ourselves and our children and many more public lands protected.

Whether he was speaking at a neighborhood event, marching for civil rights, speaking against the erosion of our democratic values or joking with us in the backyard, he led with his principles and courage. To his family, you have our deepest love and support. To our community, let's honor Congressman Grijalva's memory and service. It's all about the love, my friend. Rest in Peace.

Ariz. Gov. Katie Hobbs:

“I am devastated by the loss of Representative Raúl Grijalva and my heart is with his family and loved ones. He was a true champion for the people of our state. For over two decades, he was a fierce advocate for his constituents and a fighter to uplift Arizona’s most vulnerable communities, with a steadfast focus on ensuring justice for all. During his years of service, Congressman Grijalva worked tirelessly to protect our environment, expand health care to countless Arizonans, respect tribal sovereignty, and ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive. To his last day, he remained a servant leader who put everyday people first while in office. I join every Arizonan in mourning his passing. May he rest in peace.”

Pima County Facebook Page:

A giant of our community has passed from our midst. Pima County is grieving at the sad news that U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva has died.

Since he was a young man in his 20s to the day he passed, he worked in service to the people of Pima County, Southern Arizona, and the nation. He spent more than 50 years as the people’s elected representative for the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD), the Pima County Board of Supervisors, and the United States Congress. His legacy and his accomplishments will last for ages.

We in Pima County offer our deepest sympathies to the Grijalva family and the innumerable people throughout Arizona and the country who called him friend. Rest in peace, you wonderful man.

Tucson Unified School District Facebook page:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Raúl Grijalva, a dedicated advocate for education and a former member of the TUSD Governing Board. His lifelong commitment to public service and equity in education has left a lasting impact on our community. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were inspired by his leadership.