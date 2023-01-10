Gov. Hobbs tells lawmakers her priorities

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — New Governor Katie Hobbs outlined her priorities as the Arizona Legislature began its' new session.

Hobbs first call was to act quickly to beat a March deadline to remove a funding cap on public school spending.

She says the cap is based on a funding formula from 40 years ago—and says failing to lift the cap will be a catastrophe for schools.

“We must make this right. If we do not this ticking time bomb will explode and force a $1.3 billion cut. It would be one of the largest in our state's history. And it will happen in the last two months of the school year. Superintendents and education leaders are warning this will cause furloughs, layoffs, and possibly even school closures.”

Hobbs says she will work for:



A task force on retaining educators quitting because of pay and working conditions

Sending more on school counselors and mental health

Boosting college scholarships

-Setting aside $40 million dollars for scholarships for Dreamers—-young people brought to the U.S. when their parents entered the country illegally.

Other priorities include more support for border communities, help with high housing costs and cost of living, protecting abortion rights, and working to respond to water shortages.