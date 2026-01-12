Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gilbert Fire announces death of Arizona's first arson detection dog, Spring

GILBERT, AZ — The Gilbert Fire Department is saying farewell to Arizona's first arson detection dog.

On Monday, Gilbert Fire announced that Spring, the state's first ATF Accelerant Detection Canine, died at the age of 15.

For seven years, Spring worked alongside now-retired Fire Investigator David Zehring, to help solve "hundreds of arson cases."

Following years of service, Spring retired to "a life filled with treats, belly rubs and love from those who cherished her."

The beloved dog was laid to rest on Monday and was surrounded by family and escorted with honor on her final journey, officials say.

