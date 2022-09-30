Watch Now
Former President Donald Trump to host rally in Mesa on October 9

Event will take place at Legacy Sports Park
Patrick Semansky/AP
Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 13:31:19-04

MESA, AZ — Former President Donald Trump is expected to host a rally in Mesa, Arizona, on October 9.

The event, announced by the Save America PAC, is expected to be a campaign rally supporting Trump-backed Republican candidates for election.

The event is expected to begin at 1 p.m. on October 9 at Legacy Sports Park, with former President Trump taking the stage at 4 p.m.

Other speakers are expected to begin taking the stage at 1 p.m.

Kari Lake, Blake Masters, and other Trump-supported political candidates are expected to be guests at the event.

General admission tickets can be reserved online here.

