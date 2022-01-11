Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Former President Donald Trump event to be held Saturday in Florence, guest speakers announced

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Former President Donald Trump arrives on stage prior to speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Trump Arizona
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 15:33:57-05

FLORENCE, AZ — Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a Save America rally in Florence this Saturday with multiple guest speakers including Mike Lindell, Dr. Kelli Ward, and other state representatives.

Event organizers confirmed Tuesday that gates would open at 8 a.m. and doors would open at 2 p.m. for the 4:30 p.m. event on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Canyon Moon Ranch.

Trump is set to speak at 7 p.m.

Guest speakers at the event were also announced Tuesday. The list includes:

  • Kari Lake, Donald J. Trump Endorsed Candidate for Governor of Arizona
  • State Representative Mark Finchem, State Representative from Arizona's 11th District and Donald J. Trump Endorsed Candidate for Secretary of State of Arizona
  • Representative Paul Gosar, US Representative from Arizona's 4th Congressional District
  • Representative Andy Biggs, US Representative from Arizona's 5th Congressional District
  • Representative Debbie Lesko, US Representative from Arizona's 8th Congressional District
  • Dr. Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Republican Party of Arizona
  • Dr. Alveda King, Donald J. Trump for President 2020 Advisory Board Member
  • Boris Epshteyn, Donald J. Trump for President 2020 Strategic Advisor and Advisory Board Member
  • Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow

"This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump's unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes," the event organizers said in a press release.

General admission tickets are available online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!