Former President Donald Trump event to be held Saturday in Florence, guest speakers announced

FLORENCE, AZ — Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a Save America rally in Florence this Saturday with multiple guest speakers including Mike Lindell, Dr. Kelli Ward, and other state representatives.

Event organizers confirmed Tuesday that gates would open at 8 a.m. and doors would open at 2 p.m. for the 4:30 p.m. event on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Canyon Moon Ranch.

Trump is set to speak at 7 p.m.

Guest speakers at the event were also announced Tuesday. The list includes:

Kari Lake, Donald J. Trump Endorsed Candidate for Governor of Arizona

State Representative Mark Finchem, State Representative from Arizona's 11th District and Donald J. Trump Endorsed Candidate for Secretary of State of Arizona

Representative Paul Gosar, US Representative from Arizona's 4th Congressional District

Representative Andy Biggs, US Representative from Arizona's 5th Congressional District

Representative Debbie Lesko, US Representative from Arizona's 8th Congressional District

Dr. Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Republican Party of Arizona

Dr. Alveda King, Donald J. Trump for President 2020 Advisory Board Member

Boris Epshteyn, Donald J. Trump for President 2020 Strategic Advisor and Advisory Board Member

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow

"This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump's unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes," the event organizers said in a press release.

General admission tickets are available online.