Father of child killed by hit-and-run driver seeks justice

GOODYEAR, AZ — A community is in mourning after 13-year-old Dylan Buensuceso was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Goodyear.

This happened near Estrella Parkway and Elliot Road on Tuesday. That driver is still at large.

It's a pain Dylan’s dad doesn't wish on his worst enemy.

Frederick Buensuceso says seeing the memorial yards away from his home, only makes it more real that his son is no longer here.

“I’m totally and completely heartbroken that he’s gone and I’m going to miss him,” said Frederick Buensuceso. “All the memories. 13 years of memories, just passing by you and so…I didn’t sleep really."

Officials say Dylan was hit-and-killed when he was heading home from school.

“He was funny. He was popular. He likes to make people laugh. He had a great sense of humor. He was very smart. I ache for him to be here, but he’s never coming back,” he added.

Danelia Corral says she was driving home when she saw a woman doing CPR on the young boy.

She added that at least one third-grader, who was visibly hysterical, was standing by their side.

“They ran him over. There was a shoe on one side. The bike had a twisted tire…and you know what, the seat of the bike was tossed to the other side,” Corral said in Spanish.

Dylan’s dad says this happened less than one block away from their home.

“Three seconds either way. He could have been home right now. I really wish he wasn’t in pain too long before his life ended. You know, that would break my heart even more,” said Frederick.

Estrella Mountain Elementary School is also providing students and staff the space to mourn.

Luke Garrison, the Communications Director for Liberty Elementary School District, says Estrella Elementary School now has a crisis team to help students cope with the tragedy.

“And so, one of them you might just feel like you need to talk to somebody specifically one on one, but there’s also a room where you can kind of have a broader discussion,” Garrison told ABC15.

Goodyear police are now looking for a full-size white Ford truck with possible front-end damage (right headlight). Officials say the driver appeared to be wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt and had passengers at the time of the crash.

“He just needs to, like…turn himself in,” pleaded Frederick.

Dylan’s family started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

“I love you so much. I’m so sad that you had to go and that…you know…I know that you’re in heaven because you’re a great kid,” said Dylan’s dad.

Anyone with any information on this crash, or possible surveillance video from the area, is urged to call police.