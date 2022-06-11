Family reunites with 9-month-old baby after AMBER Alert, home invasion

BUCKEYE — Baby Raylon has been reunited with his family after being taken during a home invasion Friday which prompted an AMBER Alert.

Rashad Tucker, the 9-month-old's father, says Jessica Angulo, 18, broke into his Buckeye home with her brother Exavior Jones, 19, and two other people early Friday morning.

Angulo is the baby's mother and police say the parents have been involved in an ongoing custody battle.

Tucker says he was home with his mother, two sisters and baby Raylon when they heard a knock at the door.

"It was like for 15 minutes she was knocking and the brother kicked the door open," said Tucker. "The mom came in with the gun, waving it, saying that 'I'm gonna kill all of you if you don't give me the baby.'"

Tucker tells ABC15 they also attacked his mom, "They were trying to bite her, just trying to stab her and trying to like bang her head against stuff."

"You were my baby momma and you sent your family over here to kill my family and take my son," Tucker stated while adding Angulo abducted her own child.

Tucker pointed to a bullet hole in the ceiling, right under his sister's bedroom. His sister also stepped in to fight the intruders.

"This is a very traumatic experience," said Chaileah Tucker, Rashad Tucker's sister. "I was scared, I was shocked. I didn't know what was going on."

An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon after Angulo took the 9-month-old child.

Buckeye police say Angulo and her brother Jones were located in Phoenix near 47th Avenue and Thomas Road Friday night, and they were taken into custody. Raylon is said to be safe and unharmed.

"It just makes me feel better. It makes my heart just stop beating as hard as it was," Tucker said. "I hope that I get to see him a little bit faster."

Tucker and his family were reunited with baby Raylon late Friday night.