Zoppé Family Circus returns to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Under the big top in Tucson's Mercado District, the Zoppé Family Circus is once again entertaining families.

For 12 years in a row, the touring circus has made stops in Tucson. This year's run lasts through Sunday, Jan. 22 at the corner of Congress Street and Avenida del Convento.

Performances run Thursdays through Mondays, with multiple shows on most days.

Tickets can be purchased with prices beginning at $25 for general admission, or $45 ringside seating. The circus is also presenting a shorter program with a lower price point on Friday mornings at 10 a.m.

Visit the website for ticket purchases and a full schedule of Zoppé Family Circus performances during its Tucson run.

Nate Groshan | Liberta PR Nino the Clown is a centerpiece of Zoppé Family Circus.

This year's circus theme is 'Liberta:'

‘Liberta brings forth the remembrance of the struggles of our fellow people worldwide, attempting to obtain the freedoms and unities they desire for themselves.



We hold in our hearts the key. Zoppé Family Circus

Nate Groshan | Liberta PR Zoppé Family Circus will present 24 shows in Tucson from Jan. 6 - 22.

For more information, navigate to zoppe.net.