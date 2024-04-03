Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal Events

Actions

Where to watch the solar eclipse in Southern Arizona

A special viewing event at Kitt Peak to witness the upcoming eclipse.
Kitt Peak.jpeg
Posted at 8:31 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 11:56:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Millions of Americans are marking their calendars for Monday April 8, to witness the upcoming solar eclipse.

Multiple locations around Southern Arizona will be hosting special events throughout the day on Monday:

Kitt Peak National Observatory:

Kitt Peak National Observatory

The observatory, located on the Tohono O'odham Nation, is welcoming visitors to come view the solar event during the morning and early afternoon hours on Monday. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 in the afternoon. Tickets range from $60-75 dollars per person, and includes admission, telescope viewing, a meal and a pair of eclipse viewing glasses.

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium:

Uaflandrau.jpg
Exterior shot of the University of Arizona's Flandrau Science Center.

The Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, located on the University of Arizona campus mall, is also hosting its own viewing event. Attendees can get a pair of viewing glasses for just $2 dollars; proceeds will go towards the center. The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association is also providing solar telescopes that will be available to use outside of the planetarium.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the science exhibit will have a reduced admission of $5 dollars, and after the eclipse there will be planetarium shows for only $5 dollars as well.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood