Where to watch the solar eclipse in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Millions of Americans are marking their calendars for Monday April 8, to witness the upcoming solar eclipse.

Multiple locations around Southern Arizona will be hosting special events throughout the day on Monday:

Kitt Peak National Observatory:

Kitt Peak National Observatory

The observatory, located on the Tohono O'odham Nation, is welcoming visitors to come view the solar event during the morning and early afternoon hours on Monday. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 in the afternoon. Tickets range from $60-75 dollars per person, and includes admission, telescope viewing, a meal and a pair of eclipse viewing glasses.

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium:

KGUN 9 Exterior shot of the University of Arizona's Flandrau Science Center.

The Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, located on the University of Arizona campus mall, is also hosting its own viewing event. Attendees can get a pair of viewing glasses for just $2 dollars; proceeds will go towards the center. The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association is also providing solar telescopes that will be available to use outside of the planetarium.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the science exhibit will have a reduced admission of $5 dollars, and after the eclipse there will be planetarium shows for only $5 dollars as well.