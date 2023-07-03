Watch Now
Watermelon Wednesdays return at Reid Park Zoo

Come watch your favorite animals chow down on this summer staple throughout July.
Reid Park Zoo kicks off its Summer Safari Nights this Saturday.
Posted at 5:19 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 08:19:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Watermelon Wednesdays are back at the Reid Park Zoo.

Every Wednesday throughout the month of July, the zoo will give attendees the chance to watch their favorite animals feast on this popular summer delicacy.

The schedule for Wednesday, July 5 is as follows:

  • 8:30 a.m: Elephant
  • 9 a.m: Capybara
  • 9:30 a.m: Zebra/Ostrich
  • 10 a.m: Giraffe
  • 10:30 a.m: Tapir
  • 11 a.m: Andean Bear

Zoo staff say the watermelon also gives animals the chance to use some of their natural instincts, such as foraging and problem solving.

