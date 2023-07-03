Watermelon Wednesdays return at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Watermelon Wednesdays are back at the Reid Park Zoo.

Every Wednesday throughout the month of July, the zoo will give attendees the chance to watch their favorite animals feast on this popular summer delicacy.

The schedule for Wednesday, July 5 is as follows:



8:30 a.m: Elephant



9 a.m: Capybara



9:30 a.m: Zebra/Ostrich



10 a.m: Giraffe



10:30 a.m: Tapir



11 a.m: Andean Bear

Zoo staff say the watermelon also gives animals the chance to use some of their natural instincts, such as foraging and problem solving.