Walking tours happening throughout the summer hosted by Tucson Presidio

The Presidio San Agustín del Tucson is helping you get your steps in while learning a little bit about our Southern Arizona heritage.

Throughout the summer, the museum is pairing groups with knowledgeable tour guides on treks through history, art and architecture. Most of the 12 tours are around two hours (with some shorter ones as well) and range anywhere from half a mile to two miles. Most are wheelchair accessible as well.

Each tour costs $25 for non-members and $20 for members. You can see a full list of the offerings and dates for the tours at this link. Some of the tours include "Walking the Wall of the Original Presidio", "Santa Cruz River History" and "Pioneer Women of Main Avenue".

Our April Madison will learn more about what you can expect from tour guide Alan Kruse tomorrow on Good Morning Tucson at 6.